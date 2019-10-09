image
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Knows He's the "Cutest Baby in the World"

"such a dude," Teigen captioned the clip.

image
By Emily Dixon
Impossible Foods Grocery Los Angeles Launch With "Pepper Thai" Teigen
Amanda EdwardsGetty Images

Somebody resuscitate me, please, for I fear I might be dying. Chrissy Teigen's a regular provider of adorable videos of her children with John Legend, Luna and Miles, but her latest is simply too sweet to handle. In an overwhelmingly cute Instagram clip, Teigen asks Miles, "Who's the cutest baby in the world?" And Miles, wearing a very snazzy bike-print bib, answers correctly: "Me!" I'm warning you: Watch this video only if you're feeling extremely emotionally durable today.

Teigen, by the way, gave the video a characteristically hilarious caption: "such a dude." I mean, Miles speaks only the truth.

View this post on Instagram

such a dude

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Are you really looking to pummel your feelings into oblivion this morning? Let's enjoy a quick recap of the Teigen-Legend children's most adorable moments over the past few weeks. Firstly, there was Miles and dad John Legend's joint piano session, in which Legend played and sang "My Favorite Things" with accompaniment by his future EGOT son. Teigen captioned the video, "stop everything," which is extremely fitting: If you're feeling a little emotionally sensitive, a quick glimpse of Miles as he gazes admiringly at his dad will fully incapacitate you.

View this post on Instagram

stop everything

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Then there was the return of a beloved outfit: a hot dog Halloween costume Luna wore, somewhat reluctantly, back in 2016, newly revived by a more enthusiastic Miles. Both Teigen-Legend babies elevated the simple hot dog to iconic status: Luna for her obvious displeasure at the indignity of it all (Teigen captioned the original photo, "have you ever seen a more "why me?" face") and Miles for enjoying the hell out of that hot dog.

View this post on Instagram

have you ever seen a more "why me?" face 😭

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Somebody give me some algebra to stare at or something, because my emotions are out of control.

