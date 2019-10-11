image
Today's Top Stories
1
Fall Hair Shades You're Going to See Everywhere
image
2
Yes, You Can Pull Off Thigh-High Boots
image
3
The Timely Return of Nancy Drew
image
4
WORTH IT: Artis Elite Collection Black Brush Set
image
5
Anthropologie's Having a Huge Hosting Sale

Liam Hemsworth Was Just Spotted Holding Hands With a New Woman, Post-Miley Cyrus Split

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 08, 2019
gotpap/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
    • Hemsworth did NOT look pleased to be photoed, but the couple looked quietly happy getting food and drinks in the West Village.

        This is HUGE. Liam Hemsworth has been keeping a really low profile since he suddenly split with wife Miley Cyrus, and attention has mostly (until now) focused on Cyrus, who moved on to Kaitlynn Carter and is now currently with Cody Simpson, both of whom had been close friends with her for a long time. Now, Hemsworth is apparently moving on too—and at the moment, no one's identified her, so she's being referred to as a "mystery woman" (lol).

        TMZ has the photos, but they're both in the West Village in Manhattan walking across the street. They're dressed casually, in jackets and jeans. The woman, whose round sunglasses partially obscure her face, is blonde and about six inches shorter than him. Apparently, "The two enjoyed a meal and some drinks together at Sant Ambroeus...before going on a romantic stroll." Hemsworth does NOT look happy to see the photographer, to be honest.

        UPDATE: the mystery woman is actor Maddison Brown, according to Us Weekly!

        Maddison Brown Sydney Portrait Shoot
        NewspixGetty Images

        Obviously, Hemsworth hasn't made any comment, and probably won't. Cyrus, who's usually the more vocal one, has commented about all the speculation around her relationship, writing (among other things), "Can a girl not get a f*cking acai bowl and morning make-out session in peace?!?!" on her Instagram Stories. Liam has posted nothing but a joking workout photo:

        So clearly, he's just trying to get the conversation moved on to other things. I still figure people will care about this new relationship, TBH.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist - Season 31
        Liam Hemsworth Posts Since Splitting From Miley
        image
        Liam Hemsworth Files for Divorce From Miley Cyrus
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image
        59 Celebrities Who Posed for Playboy
        image Jane Fonda Arrested During Climate Change Protest
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day One New Meghan Markle Has Footage of Herself at 11
        image Maddox Isn't Into Reconciling With His Dad Brad
        2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Selma Blair Does a Photoshoot With an Old Friend
        image Jenna Dewan Is Wearing a Ring on THAT Finger
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity Ooo, Kate Middleton Got Blonde Highlights for Fall
        "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Angelina Jolie Raves About Son Maddox at Premiere
        image All Hail Regina King
        image Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran's Mental Health Day Video