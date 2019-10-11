As reported exclusively by TMZ, Liam Hemsworth was photographed on the streets on New York holding hands with a new "mystery" woman.

Hemsworth did NOT look pleased to be photoed, but the couple looked quietly happy getting food and drinks in the West Village.

We haven't heard much from Hemsworth lately, aside from a somber post about his new movie and a jokey post about his workouts.

This is HUGE. Liam Hemsworth has been keeping a really low profile since he suddenly split with wife Miley Cyrus, and attention has mostly (until now) focused on Cyrus, who moved on to Kaitlynn Carter and is now currently with Cody Simpson, both of whom had been close friends with her for a long time. Now, Hemsworth is apparently moving on too—and at the moment, no one's identified her, so she's being referred to as a "mystery woman" (lol).

TMZ has the photos, but they're both in the West Village in Manhattan walking across the street. They're dressed casually, in jackets and jeans. The woman, whose round sunglasses partially obscure her face, is blonde and about six inches shorter than him. Apparently, "The two enjoyed a meal and some drinks together at Sant Ambroeus...before going on a romantic stroll." Hemsworth does NOT look happy to see the photographer, to be honest.

UPDATE: the mystery woman is actor Maddison Brown, according to Us Weekly!

Obviously, Hemsworth hasn't made any comment, and probably won't. Cyrus, who's usually the more vocal one, has commented about all the speculation around her relationship, writing (among other things), "Can a girl not get a f*cking acai bowl and morning make-out session in peace?!?!" on her Instagram Stories. Liam has posted nothing but a joking workout photo:

So clearly, he's just trying to get the conversation moved on to other things. I still figure people will care about this new relationship, TBH.

