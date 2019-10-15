image
Jennifer Aniston Has Officially Joined Her Friends on Instagram

Her first pic is perfect.

image
By Rachel Epstein
Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery"
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Good morning Friends fans, here's your official PSA on this lovely Tuesday morning: Jennifer Aniston is officially on Instagram. The actress got verified within minutes, and her handle is @jenniferaniston. The bio? "My friends call me Jen."

When asked if she would ever join Instagram while promoting her upcoming Morning Show Apple TV series with Reese Witherspoon, Aniston told Entertainment Tonight, "What you resist, persists. It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away." Clearly, the 'gram persisted.

And what better first post than a reunion picture with Aniston's Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kurdrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer? She captioned the post, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM" with a wave emoji.

LeBlanc posted a throwback of the former co-stars back in September, and naturally Aniston found the post. She commented, "You don't have to # me anymore." When @CommentsByCelebs caught it she replied, "Wow you girls are fast."

In other words, I didn't know how much I needed Jen to join Instagram until now. Go hit that follow button.

