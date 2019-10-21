image
Miley Cyrus Said She's Been Sober for Four Months: "It's the Best I've Ever Felt"

"I'm radiating," Cyrus said on Instagram Live.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 09, 2019
Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images

Miley Cyrus spent her Sunday livestreaming with her fans via Instagram, and she had some personal news to share: She's trying out a period of sobriety, and feeling pretty great about it. "I’m four months sober," she said, as Hollywood Life reports. "It’s the best I’ve ever felt. I’m radiating." Congrats, Miley!

New boyfriend Cody Simpson joined the livestream too, and the couple shared a few details about their relationship—including the moment their longstanding friendship turned into something more. When a fan asked where their first ever kiss took place, Cyrus answered, "I can’t remember. Probably a dirty ass nightclub. Like four freaking years ago?"

"It was in 2016 at 1Oak in Los Angeles," Simpson suggested, but Cyrus didn't agree: "It wasn’t at 1Oak, you dummy!" she said.

"I’d like to remember—you were a cougar though," Simpson continued, to which Cyrus responded, "I’m still a cougar, baby." She went on to guess that their first kiss took place on her couch.

An anonymous source told Hollywood Life earlier this month that Cyrus and Simpson were pursuing a new, party-free lifestyle together, which might explain Cyrus' new sobriety. "Partying isn’t a part of her life anymore and Cody seems to be right in sync with her on that. Back in the old days, when they used to hang out, they’d be watching the sun come up together after a long night of partying. Now they’re getting up together to do sunrise yoga," the source said.

Simpson’s manager, Matt Zeidman, gave a similar statement to People, telling the magazine, "It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work, and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me." Cute!

