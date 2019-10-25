Well, this is extremely gross. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been on the receiving end of some particularly unpleasant trolling recently, with a series of Twitter users falsely accusing the couple of being associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Teigen revealed one Twitter user hounded her "every day, multiple times a day," falsely alleging that her and Legend's names appeared on Epstein's private flight logs—and to be completely clear, they very much did not. And it gets worse—after Teigen replied to the troll, telling them, "I’m going to say it one last time. Just for you: They AREN’T, you f*cking weirdo. Why do you believe ANYTHING?" another person chimed in, tweeting, "Answer him." Which...she just did. "lol can u guys even begin to comprehend the exhaustion," she tweeted.

You ask me this every day, multiple times a day and I’m going to say it one last time. Just for you: They AREN’T, you fucking weirdo. Why do you believe ANYTHING? https://t.co/ZFsmKKke7w — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 24, 2019

Teigen said she suspected the baffling conspiracy began, upsettingly, when she posted a photo of daughter Luna dressed in a hot dog costume—proponents of the conspiracy theory QAnon consider "hot dog" to be code for pedophiles. She posted that photo in 2016, by the way, to give you an idea of just how long this particularly hideous brand of harassment's been going on.

Like someone there is a chicken scratch list of with “epStEin FLIGHT loGs” and wrote down jon + crissy and now they all believe this. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 24, 2019

And things got worse when she live-tweeted about a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo that was turned around back in December 2017. "shit hit the fan when our flight got turned around. Which uh, had nothing to do with us, and that i literally live tweeted. Why I would “live tweet” me being a pedo, I dunno," Teigen wrote.

lol can u guys even begin to comprehend the exhaustion pic.twitter.com/J1Jmfh7fdg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 24, 2019

Addressing similar trolls earlier in the week, Teigen put it bluntly: "I sit on my couch, I take care of my kids, work and I cook food. not everyone in Hollywood is some demonic warlord and not everyone has an elaborate agenda." Damn, the internet truly is a cesspit.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here