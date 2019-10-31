Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Have Hinted That Archie Will Be a Pumpkin for Halloween

In their latest show of festive spirit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a Halloween message to fans on the official Sussex Royal Instagram on Thursday.

The post contained a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken last Halloween, during a visit to a special effects workshop as part of their royal tour in New Zealand.

The photo's caption contained a personal message from Harry and Meghan that may have hinted that Archie Harrison will dress up as a pumpkin for his first-ever Halloween.

Tonight is Halloween, and all around the All Hallow's Eve-celebrating world, little kids will be dressing up to take part in the time-honored tradition of begging for candy door-to-door. One of the most popular costume choices will no doubt be the prince/princess ensemble. But what do you dress up as when princes and princess are just other words to describe your boring adult relatives?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have provided the world with an answer (albeit a veiled one) to that question.

If this maybe-clue is an actual-clue, Archie will be dressing up in a very classic baby costume: A pumpkin.

“'Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin 🎃) to yours!' - TRH," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote in the post's caption.

"This time last year the Duke and Duchess attended a special effects workshop while on their royal tour in New Zealand!" the palace explained below the Sussexes' personal message.

Fingers crossed that this year's Halloween plans include taking a lot of cute pictures of Archie in his costume (whatever it might be) and posting at least one of them to Instagram.

