This Little Boy Might Actually Have Been the Inspiration for Archie Harrison's Name

The world was surprised by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby name choice, Archie Harrison.

A little boy who met the royal couple during their tour of Australia and New Zealand last fall might have been the inspiration for the name choice.

The little boy, Archie Somerville-Ryan, told Channel 5 News in the UK that Harry asked his name and then said, "Archie, I like that name," when they met.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the name of their newborn son, Archie Harrison, most people were at least a little surprised by the choice. One little boy in New Zealand, however, might have had a bit of a heads up.

Way back in October, when Harry and Meghan had just announced that they were expecting, they embarked on their tour of Australia and New Zealand and met with a ton of royal fans and well-wishers. One of those was a little boy named Archie Somerville-Ryan, and he may have inspired the name of Baby Sussex. NBD.



Archie Not Harrison met Harry and Meghan in Auckland and when he told Harry his name, the Duke of Sussex made it clear he was a fan.

"Harry asked me and my sisters, 'What’s your name?' and then we answered back, 'Scarlet, Beth, and Archie,'" he told Channel 5 News in the UK. "And then he said, 'Archie, I like that name.'"

At this point, Harry even called Meghan over to hear the name/meet Archie Not Harrison and his sisters.

"And he said, ‘Oh, come on, Meghan, these guys want to give you some roses,’ because we had roses from our garden,” he continued. “He introduced our names to Meghan and they kind of, nodded, sort of, when they said our names."

"Harry asked me my name - then said, Archie, I like that name"



Is this Kiwi schoolboy the inspiration for the royal newborn's name?



This Archie met Meghan and Harry while they were visiting New Zealand and may have left a lasting impression. #BabySussex pic.twitter.com/cBv0b6v06I — Channel 5 News (@5_News) May 9, 2019

If you're going to be someone's namesake, a royal baby is about as good as it gets.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE