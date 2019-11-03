Prince Harry Had the Cutest Response to a Young Fan Who Flirted with Him

This weekend, during a visit to Tokyo Prince Harry met with para-athletes as well as a group of local students.

The Duke of Sussex made the trip to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final between England and South Africa.

During his discussion with the local school children, one girl apparently told Harry that he was "handsome." The royal responded to the flirty compliment by explaining that he's married and showing the student his wedding ring.

This weekend, Prince Harry traveled to Tokyo to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final between England and South Africa. While he was there, the Duke of Sussex also took time to meet with para-athletes and a group of local students.

During the visit with the students, things took an adorably interesting turn. One girl in the group appeared to give Harry a flirty compliment, telling him that he's "handsome." The royal responded to the blush-inducing praise by reminded the young fan that he's taken.

In a clip The Royal Family Channel shared of the moment on Twitter, Harry can be seen playfully pointing to his wedding band and saying, "I'm married!" As Harry walked away, the entire group of students burst out in laughter.

Watch the clip below (the flirty moment happens near the end):

The Duke of Sussex meets Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of rugby final

He warmed up for the Rugby World Cup final at a training session for would be Japanese Paralympians and discovered that one or two of them were rooting for England's opponents. #PrinceHarry #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/eXxeXAFhUt — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) November 2, 2019

"The Duke of Sussex meets Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of rugby final," the Royal Family Channel wrote on Twitter with the video. "He warmed up for the Rugby World Cup final at a training session for would be Japanese Paralympians and discovered that one or two of them were rooting for England's opponents."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here