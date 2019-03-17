On Saturday night, the Duke of Sussex attended the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

The festival showcases the Royal Marines Band and helps raise money for the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines Charity.

Prince Harry, who is the Captain General of the Royal Marines, came in his best military dress for the event and Twitter users were taken aback by how hot he looked.

Harry didn't just attend the festival, he was the guest of honor at the event, the proceeds from which will go to The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent. The two-hour concert included performances by more than 200 musicians and the Marine bands performed a wide range of songs, including popular hits by Take That and music from the movie The Greatest Showman.

The Palace also shared pictures of Harry, who in addition to being the Duke of Sussex is also the Captain General of the Royal Marines, attending the event in his best military dress. That "best military dress" included a crisp white shirt, a black bowtie, a red coat, black pants with red stripes, and Harry's all kinds of military regalia. In short, Harry looked hot—just ask Twitter, where the Ginger Prince Thirst was real.

Here are some of the best (/thirstiest) tweets in response to Harry's ~lewk~:

Is it bad form to say that the Captain General makes his uniform look *good*? Glad to see him out supporting the men. — Nicky (@theelderleto) March 16, 2019

Oh my God, know words to describe how handsome you are tonight — Susana Ekua Duncan (@EkuaDuncan) March 16, 2019

Oh my hormones 🥰 pic.twitter.com/yDbud0c4bp — The Royal Fly (@theroyalfly) March 16, 2019

Love a man in uniform! — Browsing the world (@Florida32259) March 16, 2019

So handsome 😍😍😍😍 — Flor Diaz (@FlorDiazWarrior) March 16, 2019

Marriage does suit him. He looks hotter and hotter. — Claire Tomseed (@2018inspiration) March 16, 2019

Harry looking fine asf per usual 😍😍😍 — Hawthorne_n_the_making (@Barbee_O) March 16, 2019

He was born to wear this uniform. The people’s prince! — Margaret Nob (@ChumaguiNob) March 16, 2019

That's a uniform. — Melanie Smith🎥🎬📺👑❤ (@SleepyInAtl) March 17, 2019

I know Meghan don't give a damn what anyone or the RR says cause she will say I got Harry and damn don't my man look good in a uniform. — PamP (@Patterson412) March 16, 2019

Harry looks good in uniform 😍😏 pic.twitter.com/34sDLYkxyz — DatTriniGyl (@DaTriniGyl) March 16, 2019

He's allowed out alone in that fancy red jacket!😎😎😎 — Heather (@Heather26817536) March 17, 2019

Uniform on point! Nothing like a man in uniform:) One of my favorite moments with MY Marine! 🥰 — abbra (@abbz101327213) March 17, 2019

Duke of Hotness Sussex, don’t get too hot as to make Meghan deliver your baby too early 😀😀😂 pic.twitter.com/FQkMYgiIsV — Benedict International, Inc. (@benedict_inc) March 17, 2019

But don't worry, at least one person was looking out for Meghan...kind of.

*Taking names to tell Meg on yall.🤔😂🤣Joking, they're a VERY attractive couple. HRH looks very handsome. pic.twitter.com/nylQzJ8Fqc — 🐝🍯Meghive📣 (@tia48544709) March 16, 2019

