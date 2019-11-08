In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Aniston was asked about a mini-Friends reunion that Courteney Cox (Monica) had with Matthew Perry (Chandler).

Aniston joked that she was offended not to be invited—but she's totally not. It was really cute.

Jennifer Aniston is making her feelings known about a Friends reunion that she wasn't a part of, and she is so mad. I'm totally kidding, of course—but Aniston (who played Rachel) joked that she totally wanted to be invited next time, okay, guys?

It all started when Courteney Cox, who played Monica, had lunch with her on-screen hubby, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler. Perry doesn't do much publicly anymore and has struggled with health issues recently, so it was really good to see him out and about. But what do their costars think about being left out??

Being interviewed last night by Entertainment Tonight, Aniston joked, "I know! How come we don't get invited to that?" She was walking the red carpet for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills that Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox were attending in support of her, so she was clearly kidding.

She even talked about having their support. "It's incredible," she said. "It's like having your family stand right behind you, because these things are a little nerve wrecking."

Also, on Instagram, Aniston made her true feelings known in a comment below the original post: "MATTY ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS." Lisa Kudrow also commented "Lucky lucky. #beautiful people."

Here's the original post from Cox, with Aniston's and Kudrow's responses:



Oh. My. God. This, combined with Aniston's hints that the cast may reunite for a different project, has me unbearably excited.

