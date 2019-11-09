image
Jennifer Aniston Shared a “Mugshot” on Instagram to Promote 'The Morning Show'

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery"
David LivingstonGetty Images
  • On Friday, actress and all-around pop culture icon Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to promote her new AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show with a "mugshot" — a selfie of her sipping out of a Morning Show coffee mug.
    • Aniston has been all about promoting her new show in recent weeks, especially on Instagram, which she joined for the first time in October. The actress' first post was so popular, in fact, that the photo-sharing app actually crashed briefly as fans clamored to like the post and follow Aniston.
      • The Friends alum's "mugshot" post was also popular, prompting many of her famous friends to comment and share their love for the picture.

        Jennifer Aniston is all in when it comes to promoting her new AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show. In her latest act of social promo, the actress took to Instagram to share a "mugshot."

        Of course, staying on theme with the series, the picture wasn't a police mugshot, but a selfie of Aniston sipping out of a Morning Show coffee mug.

        GET IT?

        In the photo, Aniston is in a car, wearing earbuds and gold hoop earrings, and sporting slick, just-washed hair in a low ponytail. The actress is makeup-free and her enormous baby blue eyes pretty much pop off the screen.

        Like the picture? You're not alone. The "mugshot" prompted a flurry of loved-up comments from some of Aniston's famous friends, including:

        Reese Witherspoon:

        No surprise that Aniston's Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon weighed in, writing, "Oh yes she did!"

        image
        Instagram

        Selena Gomez:

        The singer and actress gushed that Aniston is a, "Queen!"

        image
        Instagram

        Jenna Dewan:

        The actress declared her fandom for The Morning Show, writing, "Can’t wait!!"

        image
        Instagram

        Rita Wilson:

        "It’s always good when your mug and eyes match," Wilson teased.

        image
        Instagram

        Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling:

        Dern and Kaling kept their comments simple—in the form of praise hand emojis.

        image
        Instagram
        image
        Instagram

