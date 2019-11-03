image
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Competed in a Game of 'Friends' Trivia

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere
Theo WargoGetty Images
  • During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show Friday, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon took part in a game of Friends trivia.
    • The actresses were on the British talk show to promote their new AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show.
      • Ian McKellen and Julie Andrews, who were also guests on The Graham Norton Show Friday, also participated in the trivia game.

        Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been making the promotional rounds to promote their new AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show. During an appearance on an episode of The Graham Norton Show that aired Friday, the actresses turned their attention back to another TV show they worked on together: Friends.

        Aniston obviously starred on the hit NBC sitcom for 10 seasons as Rachel Green and Witherspoon guest-starred as Rachel's younger sister, Jill. In their Graham Norton Show appearance, the British host challenged Aniston and Witherspoon to a game of Friends trivia, and enlisted the episode's other guests, Ian McKellen and Julie Andrews to participate.

        McKellen served as the game's moderator and Andrews proved herself to be a formidable Friends fan by answering questions along with Aniston and Witherspoon.

        “Oh, she’s going to win,” Witherspoon said, pointing at Aniston, when the game was announced.

        Aniston wasn't so sure, however. "Oh, I don’t know about that," she said.

        Everyone did well, but the real scene-stealer in the game was Andrews, who correctly answered the question, "When Ross dated Rachel, why did he feel it was fine to sleep with other women?"

        "I know it, I know it!" the Oscar-winner exclaimed. "It’s because he said we—we’re on a break!"

