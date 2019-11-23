image
Katie Holmes Is Set to Star in a New Drama, 'The Secret: Dare to Dream' Alongside Josh Lucas

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 26, 2019
GothamGetty Images
  • Gravitas Features will distribute The Secret: Dare to Dream, an upcoming drama film starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas, Deadline reports.
    • The movie, helmed by Sweet Home Alabama director Andy Tennant, was inspired by Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 NYT bestseller, The Secret, and is expected out in April 2020.
      • Here's everything we know about the movie as of now.

        If you're as obsessed with Katie Holmes' every move as we are, then you'll be interested to know that the actress has an upcoming drama film scheduled out next spring. The movie, a drama called The Secret: Dare to Dream, just got picked up for distribution by Gravitas Ventures, in partnership with Roadside Attractions, Deadline reports.

        Here's everything we know about the movie so far.

        What is The Secret: Dare to Dream about?

        The Secret: Dare to Dream is described as a drama film with a script inspired by Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 NYT bestselling self-help book, The Secret. According to Deadline, the plot revolves around a woman named Miranda Wells (played by Katie), a hard-working young widow and single mother of three. Then, "a powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (played by Josh Lucas), into her life. In just a few short days, Bray’s presence re-ignites the family’s spirit, but he carries a secret—and that secret could change everything."

        The movie is being helmed by Sweet Home Alabama director Andy Tennant.

        Who stars in The Secret: Dare to Dream?

        In addition to Holmes and Lucas, The Secret: Dare to Dream also stars Celia Weston and Jerry O’Connell.

        When will The Secret: Dare to Dream be released?

        The Secret: Dare to Dream is set to hit theaters on April 17, 2020.

