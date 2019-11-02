Katie Holmes Nails the Casual Chic Look in Jeans and a Black Blazer

- On Friday, French-founded athletic shoe company Hoka One One hosted a wellness panel titled "Women Who Fly" in New York City.
- Katie Holmes joined track athlete Ce’Aira Brown and Alex Covington of the women’s advancement community The Wing for the moderated discussion about personal wellness.
- The actress looked casual and chic in a pair of light wash jeans and a black blazer.
Katie Holmes' streak of winning post-breakup looks remains firmly in tact.
The actress stepped out in jeans and a black blazer on Friday night for Hoka One One's "Women Who Fly Panel," where she discussed her personal wellness journey alongside track athlete Ce’Aira Brown and Alex Covington of the women’s advancement community The Wing.
"I’m not afraid to take a nap in the middle of the day or any time," Katie said of her personal approach toward wellness and self-care. "I’m sort of always done that—whenever I’m on set I always nap at lunch because it resets me. And sometimes I just need to be quiet for 20 minutes and think and regroup, whether it’s going through a list of gratitude in my head or what am I coming up against ands how can I figure that out and go about it in a different way, like if I’m not reaching that goal what’s standing in my way and how do I fix that because there are roadblocks and its really hard and you can get down on yourself, like, ‘Gosh, do I suck?’ And then you have to figure it out."
Katie also opened up about the impact her fitness routine—which includes regular runs—has on her mental health and wellbeing.
"It always makes me feel better because even if I do five minutes it’s better than sitting on the couch, just get the body moving. If I’m stressed about it something it immediately clears that and then I can think more clearly, look at it from a different point of view," she said. "It’s like taking a walk, it gets everything loosened up. I’ve been running and working out since I was about 11 and when I was growing up if I had a test I would calm myself and it just helps when you’re around with a lot of different energy or whatever and you need to get rid of that and back to being myself."
The actress looked casually, effortlessly chic in her light-wash jeans, black blazer, and a pair of white Hoka One One Gaviota Leather sneakers.
While we can't say for sure who Katie's amazing blazer is by, we did find a few copycat versions of the look that you can shop right now.
