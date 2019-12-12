Earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen shared her secret ingredients for hot cocoa: cereal marshmallows, like the ones you get in Lucky Charms (the ones she used are shoppable!), and teddy grahams.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen just shared the full recipe, so let's all make it together.

Cravings just shared Teigen's ultimate Thanksgiving table and it was absolutely stunning.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Instagram account is one to follow if you don't currently, because it's got mouthwatering dishes and exclusive Chrissy content that I always need in my life. They just posted Teigen's recipe for hot cocoa, and it honestly blows every other cocoa recipe out of the water.

Captioning the pic "Can confirm it’s %@#*! delicious ☕️ Boozy, salty, creamy hot cocoa with marshmallows is all we’ll be having this weekend thank youuu. What are your hot cocoa hacks?" the full recipe is here. The Internet went nuts for the recipe when Teigen posted it on her account a couple days ago, and now we have allll the secrets to making it.

Earlier last week, Teigen even (hero) showed us the exact marshmallows she used. Yes, you can buy them in bulk from Amazon. Yes, they are currently in my cart. Yes, I might be buying them just so that I can snack on them without putting them in anything. Also, Teigen is a genius—who knew that my talent of picking out Lucky Charms marshmallows would come in handy as an adult?!

In their Stories and on the actual recipe itself, Cravings elaborated that the other key ingredients are the boozy, salty whipped topping and teddy grahams. You should totally make this for all your relatives—no one can find time to argue when they're chowing down on this amazing snack!

Here's the full look in all its gloriousness:

Ho boy. I can already feel myself gearing up for a massive holiday sugar rush.

