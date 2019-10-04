Now identifying as a "cool mom," Chrissy Teigen just got another tattoo.

It's a long line of the birthdays of her entire family, and it's so adorable (and very her).

It's just one of the many, many, MANY cute family photos she shares on the reg.

Chrissy Teigen is diving back into the tattoo trend with another fabulous tribute to her family: a pretty single needle tattoo from famed tattoo artist Winterstone that's a long line on her forearm of the birthdays of her dad Ron Teigen Sr., mom Vilailuck Teigen, husband John Legend, and kids Luna and Miles. It's so gorgeous, and it's making me (once again) think seriously about getting some ink myself.

Teigen captioned the photo, "Cool mom back at it again with Winterstone!!!!" (In case you didn't catch the reference, October 3 is Mean Girls day, and Teigen may also have been referencing the iconic line, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!")

You know what my favorite part of the photo is, though? Her headband! At least I think it's a headband, not a wrap. Is this the Headband of the Day?? I must know!!

The last time she and Legend got a tattoo, she basically lost her mind at how cool the two now were. "Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)." Teigen's tattoo reads "John, Luna, Miles" and Legend's reads "Chrissy, Luna, Miles." So this tattoo is just a continuation of the awesome family love they've got going on—and yes, I am totally jealous. Thanks, Chrissy.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Ugh, I want one.

