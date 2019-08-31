Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Ellie Goulding Marries Caspar Jopling in a Lavish York, England Wedding

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Ellie Goulding wedding
James Hardisty - PA ImagesGetty Images
  • On Saturday, in a lavish ceremony at York Minster in York, England, singer Ellie Goulding tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, art dealer Caspar Jopling.
    • The guest list included a range of celebrities, from pop royalty like Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran to literal royalty like Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson.
      • Pictures from the venue show Ellie, Caspar, and many of their famous guests celebrating the joyous occasion.

        Ellie Goulding is officially a married woman.

        The British singer tied the knot with her longtime love, art dealer Caspar Jopling, on Saturday, August 31, in a lavish ceremony at York Minster in York, England.

        The guest list for the wedding was truly epic. According to Us Weekly, the star-studded attendees included a wide range of celebrities, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, Cressida Bonas, James Blunt, and Karlie Kloss. Also on the guest list? Literal royals Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, who were all photographed outside the venue, arriving for Ellie's big day.

        "I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness," Ellie wrote on Instagram when she announced the engagement last summer. "But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know. You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife x."

        Ellie Goulding wedding
        Peter Byrne - PA ImagesGetty Images

        Ellie looked predictably stunning in a high-neck, long-sleeved white gown with beautiful, beaded embellishments. The lace-trimmed, Victorian-esque collar added a unique touch to the look:

        Ellie Goulding wedding
        Danny Lawson - PA ImagesGetty Images

        And Ellie and Caspar looked totally, thoroughly in love:

        Ellie Goulding wedding
        Peter Byrne - PA ImagesGetty Images

        And here's a look at just some of the celebrities who turned out to celebrate that love.

        Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom:

        Ellie Goulding wedding
        Peter Byrne - PA ImagesGetty Images

        James Blunt:

        Ellie Goulding wedding
        Peter Byrne - PA ImagesGetty Images

        Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Fergie:

        Ellie Goulding wedding
        Peter Byrne - PA ImagesGetty Images
        Ellie Goulding wedding
        James Hardisty - PA ImagesGetty Images
        Ellie Goulding wedding
        Peter Byrne - PA ImagesGetty Images

        Congratulations to Ellie and Caspar!

        Ellie Goulding wedding
        Peter Byrne - PA ImagesGetty Images

