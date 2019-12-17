image
Today's Top Stories
1
Behind the Powerful Images in Queen & Slim
image
2
Gifts That Will Arrive On Time
image
3
Door Knocking With Field Organizers in Iowa
image
4
15 Party-Worthy New Year's Eve Dresses
image
5
The Female Founders in Meghan Markle's Closet

Liam Hemsworth Was Photographed Introducing Model Gabriella Brooks to His Parents

Hemsworth was linked to actor Maddison Brown in October.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 08, 2019
gotpap/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Gather round, friends: Romantic intrigue is afoot! You might recall that back in October, Liam Hemsworth was spotted holding hands with actor Maddison Brown, after he and Miley Cyrus announced their split and subsequently filed for divorce in August. Well, it looks like things might have changed somewhat. As People reports, photographers snapped Hemsworth introducing model Gabriella Brooks to his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, last Friday.

Photos taken of the encounter in Byron Bay, Australia (People has the goods) show Brooks and Leonie going in for a hug, while according to the magazine, the Hemsworths "hit it off" with the model as all four sat down for lunch together. What could this mean?! Is Liam dating Brooks? What's the deal with Brown? Do Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have thoughts on the matter? Is it possible we'll just never know and can't possibly discern Hemsworth's private life from a few paparazzi photos?!

Hemsworth hasn't said an awful lot about his split from Cyrus, writing on Instagram in August, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false." Things did get a little messy last month, however, when his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who's married to Chris Hemsworth, commented on their separation.

"My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he’s a strong boy and he deserves the best," Pataky said in an interview with Hola! adding, "I think he deserves much better."

As for Cyrus, things seem to be going well with new boyfriend Cody Simpson, and the pair have made a habit of getting tattooed together. One of Cyrus' latest additions? The rather telling word "freedom."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Liam Hemsworth's Been Spotted With a New Woman
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist - Season 31
Liam Hemsworth Posts Since Splitting From Miley
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Why There's No Kardashian Christmas Card This Year
image Charlize Theron on Her Mother Killing Her Father
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 16, 2019 Taylor Swift Goes All Out for the Cats Premiere
image Celebrity Mother-Daughter Lookalikes
image Brad Pitt Went to Jennifer Aniston's Holiday Party
image Drake & Kylie Might Be Hinting About Their Fling
image Beyoncé Is a Vision in Snowflake-Inspired Couture
image Khloé Kardashian Transformed Into Kris Jenner
image Ellie Goulding Pranked Princess Beatrice on TV
image The Teigen-Legends Danced With Misty Copeland