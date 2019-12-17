Gather round, friends: Romantic intrigue is afoot! You might recall that back in October, Liam Hemsworth was spotted holding hands with actor Maddison Brown, after he and Miley Cyrus announced their split and subsequently filed for divorce in August. Well, it looks like things might have changed somewhat. As People reports, photographers snapped Hemsworth introducing model Gabriella Brooks to his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, last Friday.

Photos taken of the encounter in Byron Bay, Australia (People has the goods) show Brooks and Leonie going in for a hug, while according to the magazine, the Hemsworths "hit it off" with the model as all four sat down for lunch together. What could this mean?! Is Liam dating Brooks? What's the deal with Brown? Do Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have thoughts on the matter? Is it possible we'll just never know and can't possibly discern Hemsworth's private life from a few paparazzi photos?!

Hemsworth hasn't said an awful lot about his split from Cyrus, writing on Instagram in August, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false." Things did get a little messy last month, however, when his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who's married to Chris Hemsworth, commented on their separation.



"My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he’s a strong boy and he deserves the best," Pataky said in an interview with Hola! adding, "I think he deserves much better."

As for Cyrus, things seem to be going well with new boyfriend Cody Simpson, and the pair have made a habit of getting tattooed together. One of Cyrus' latest additions? The rather telling word "freedom."

