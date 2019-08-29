In the first post on Instagram following the split news between him and Miley Cyrus, Liam is promoting his new independent film Killerman.

It's a still from the movie, but still—it's a shot of him looking bloody, battered, and upset.

Liam Hemsworth is getting back to work following the divorce filing with Miley Cyrus with a photo promoting his new film Killerman. And the photo was...an interesting choice, TBH, given his personal life, because he looks completely miserable.

Liam captioned the photo:

Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th. I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it...Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen.

What intrigues me, though, is the exact shot he used. Yes, I know I'm fully speculating here, but he could use any photo. Killerman is a drama/mystery with some action elements thrown in, so he could have used a shot of him running or being a badass, as in the trailer. Yet he uses a super-moody shot of him covered in blood and looking exhausted and miserable. The movie is about memory loss, and Liam talks about the "difficult" nature of the film, but this still feels like an awfully interesting choice, considering what's been going on in his personal life lately.

It's also interesting given the news we just got about why Liam split so quickly from Miley. “He thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that,” a source told Us Weekly. “Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it.” So, things are changing rapidly for the star, and a lot of it might have been out of his control.

Here's the shot:

Oh Liam. I'm really sorry, bud.

