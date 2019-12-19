Last night on Instagram, Kris Jenner shared videos of "worst dinner guests ever" Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Kris Jenner shared a whole series of Instagram Stories videos last night—she deemed Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, whom she'd invited over in the hopes Teigen would show her how to cook something, the "worst dinner guests ever." Let me explain, because it's the funniest thing.

So the video (which, btw, is totally staged—Jenner's friends with the couple and even showed up on their Legendary Christmas Special last year) is shot with Jenner in the background while the other guests hang out. She starts with Teigen and Legend sitting on the couch with her kids. "She came over tonight and I thought she would teach me something," she whispers, sounding mock irritated. "There she is, on the couch, not paying any attention to me at all."

Then, Teigen's just rifling through their stockings, reaching in, discarding tissue paper, and admiring the gifts inside. "She's stealing stuff out of our stockings!" whispers an "outraged" Jenner. "If they end up in her car I'm gonna be pissed."

Teigen also obsessed over Jenner's wax statue from the Hollywood Wax Museum. "Does it have nipples?" she wonders as Jenner giggles. Later, at the dinner table, Jenner pans down to a beautiful piece of pie: "Do you think she'd look at me, look at the cookbooks? She's not gonna help in the kitchen!" Teigen deliberately ignores her while Legend laughs at their ridiculousness.

Later, Teigen's shown having Legend take off her shoes on the couch. "They're making themselves way too comfortable..." says Jenner. Then, Teigen and Legend make out on her bed. "Worst dinner guests ever," whispers Jenner with a laugh. Cut to: Teigen and Legend rolling around in Jenner's walk-in closet and cozying up in her tub. Oh and then they're chased by security as they leave the house with bags and bags of stolen gifts. You guys. I need this trio to make movies together more often.

I...kind of love them all more now?

