Here's some extremely cute news to start your Monday: Hilary Duff got married! She tied the knot with singer and producer Matthew Koma on Saturday evening, as E! reports, and shared the first photo from the happy occasion on Instagram Sunday evening, simply and adorably captioning the snap, "This."

The couple married in a candlelight backyard ceremony at home in Beverly Hills, according to E!, with guests including Haylie Duff and Mandy Moore. Duff's seven-year-old son, Luca, and the couple's one-year-old daughter, Banks, were both present too, resulting in the following extremely cute anecdote. "They thanked everyone for being there and then yelled, 'Party!'" a source told E! "Everyone erupted in laughter and got a big kick out of them."

Good news for the nosy (me): Vogue followed Duff to her final wedding dress fittings, getting all the details on that sleek Jenny Packham number (a favorite designer of Kate Middleton, you might recall). "I sat down with my stylist, Jessica Paster, and we went through many designers and looked at their aesthetics, and together we settled on Jenny," Duff said. "Her work is so beautiful."

Packham told Vogue that the modern Georgette gown shattered public preconceptions about Duff's style. "I think when a lot of us think of Hilary Duff we probably would imagine she’s going to wear a real enormous fairytale dress, and she wears a lot of strapless things as well," she said. "So I think this dress is quite a statement of her doing something surprising and unexpected."



"When we were coming up with the design, it was important to me that it was striking but simple. I couldn’t imagine wearing a big fluffy dress," Duff said. Some final details on the gown? 100 buttons fasten up the back, the cape serves as both sleeves and train, and there's a secret, super-sweet embroidery detail requested by Duff herself: the couple's initials, stitched inside the skirt.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here