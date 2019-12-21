Celebrities and the paparazzi have always had a strained relationship. This week, Hilary Duff joined the ranks of stars who have taken the step to speak out against the way paparazzi follow their children.

In a video on her Instagram Story, the actress and mother of two railed against the group of photographers who were following her and her children during a day out running errands.

To drive the point home, Duff turned the camera on her seven-year-old son, Luca, who teared up as he confirmed the obvious—that he doesn't enjoy being followed by strange, grown men wielding cameras.

The 32-year-old actress and mother of two took to her Instagram Story this week to call out the way photographers relentlessly follow not just her, but her children in pursuit of their pictures.

After being followed by a group of three photographers while trying to complete errands with her children, Luca Comrie, 7, and Banks Koma, 1, Duff shared a video to her Instagram Story in which she called out the behavior.

"Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go," she shared, according to E! Online. "Two grown men, Three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to. In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all."

"How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it," she asked as Luca, frowning and clearly shaken, nodded.

A fan accounted grabbed the video of Luca, which you can watch below.

