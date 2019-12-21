image
Today's Top Stories
1
Books by Women for Your 2020 Reading List
image
2
Add Snoh Aalegra to Your Playlist STAT
image
3
Surprising Royal Family Holiday Traditions
image
4
Scent Obsessed? Here, the Best Perfumes of 2019
image
5
Found: The Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit

Hilary Duff Shares a Video of Her Son Crying After Being Followed Everywhere by Unrelenting Paparazzi

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Monster Jam Celebrity Event
Ari PerilsteinGetty Images
  • Celebrities and the paparazzi have always had a strained relationship. This week, Hilary Duff joined the ranks of stars who have taken the step to speak out against the way paparazzi follow their children.
    • In a video on her Instagram Story, the actress and mother of two railed against the group of photographers who were following her and her children during a day out running errands.
      • To drive the point home, Duff turned the camera on her seven-year-old son, Luca, who teared up as he confirmed the obvious—that he doesn't enjoy being followed by strange, grown men wielding cameras.

        Hilary Duff is officially done with the paparazzi.

        The 32-year-old actress and mother of two took to her Instagram Story this week to call out the way photographers relentlessly follow not just her, but her children in pursuit of their pictures.

        After being followed by a group of three photographers while trying to complete errands with her children, Luca Comrie, 7, and Banks Koma, 1, Duff shared a video to her Instagram Story in which she called out the behavior.

        "Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go," she shared, according to E! Online. "Two grown men, Three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to. In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all."

        Then, to really drive the point home, Duff turned the camera on her seven-year-old son, Luca, who teared up as he confirmed the obvious—that he doesn't enjoy being followed by strange, grown men wielding cameras.

        "How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it," she asked as Luca, frowning and clearly shaken, nodded.

        A fan accounted grabbed the video of Luca, which you can watch below.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire
        Hilary Duff Now Has Lizzie McGuire's Iconic Bangs
        image
        Hilary Duff Hinted at a 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Surprise: Meghan and Harry Took Archie to Canada
        TrevorLIVE NY 2019 Ashley & Cara Took a VERY Romantic Trip to Morocco
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Royal Variety Performance 2018 Harry & Meghan Share a Throwback to Last Christmas
        Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 1 Justin Trudeau Welcomed Meghan & Harry to Canada
        The Duke Of Edinburgh Opens New Facilities At The Richmond Adult Community College Prince Philip Doesn't Plan to Skip Christmas
        The Duchess Of Sussex Gives Birth To A Boy Prince Harry Dressed as Santa Will Make You Teary
        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 8, 2019 The First 'Respect' Trailer Will Give You Chills
        The Queen Arrives At Kings Lynn Station For Her Christmas Break At Sandringham The Queen Looks Beyond Excited for Christmas Break
        image Mariah's New "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Vid
        Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Joe Alwyn on Dating Taylor Swift & Being Her Muse