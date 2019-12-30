The clock's running out on 2019, so if there's anything left on your pre-2020 to-do list, you'd better get moving. For Kylie Jenner, that meant posing for her final lingerie shoot of the decade—and the resulting Instagram photos are pretty damn gorgeous. She posted two black and white shots in which she poses in bed in her underwear, taken by her personal assistant Victoria Villarroel, and captioned them, "just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap."

Jenner's celebrity friends approved: Winnie Harlow commented, "I'm trapped," Anastasia Karanikolaou (also known as Stassie) called the snaps "yummy," while Sofia Richie wrote, "Watch out 2020." Weirdly, Travis Scott posted "lol" to his Instagram Stories minutes later, which may or may not have been about Jenner's photos, but the rest of the internet was obsessed—a mere 13 hours after posting, the photos already have over 9.8 million likes. Don't mind me: I'll just be over here assessing the 40 likes on my last post and considering myself pretty content.

If you're not already keenly aware of the vast gulf between your life and Jenner's, allow me to direct you to another recent Kylie update: She just dropped $12,000 on a limited-edition Beanie Baby. Alongside mom Kris, Jenner attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's charity auction earlier this month (remember her performance of "Rise and Shine"?) which directed all proceeds to non-profits LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts. There, a green crystal Beanie Baby designed by artist Dan Life—one of only five in the world—caught Jenner's eye. Not to brag, Kylie, but I still have Oats the Horse from the year 2000 and I did not remove the tags, so I'm probably sitting on at least a few millions, right?

