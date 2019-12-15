image
Kylie Jenner Dressed in a Very 'Hunger Games'-esque Body Suit on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 05, 2018
Josiah KamauGetty Images
  • On Saturday, in a very Outfit of the Day kind of moment, Kylie Jenner posted three separate Instagram grid posts (containing a grand total of seven pictures) showing off a grey body suit, decorate with a checkered and striped pattern.
    • Kylie started her day in the body suit (which bore an uncanny resemblance to the outfits Jennifer Lawrence and the other tributes wore in the arena in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, fwiw) by having mimosas with her friend, Spanish singer Rosalía, in Los Angeles.
      • Kylie later shared two more Instagram posts (and a total of four more pictures) showing off the outfit.

        Kylie Jenner loves a good ~lewk~ and she was definitely feeling her Saturday vibes, if her trio of Instagram posts about it are any indication.

        The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul shared several photos (seven in total, spread out across three Instagram posts) of a grey, checkered body suit that came complete with intense Hunger Games vibes.

        Kylie obviously wasn't spending her Saturday fighting other reality stars and Instagram influencers to the death in a dystopian battle arena (although, now that that image is in your head, try thinking of anyone who could be her if she were). Seriously, the body suit bears a striking resemblance to what Jennifer Lawrence and the other tributes wear in the arena in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

        For reference, Kylie's look:

        image
        Instagram

        And Katniss' arena wetsuit:

        image
        Lionsgate

        Okay, now back to Kylie.

        Kylie's grey body suit day began with mimosas with Spanish singer Rosalía in Los Angeles:

        View this post on Instagram

        madre mía rosalía

        A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

        The mimosa party pics were followed by two different photo shoot moments for the OOTD—one in a lush, cozy chair in a library-like room and another in a futuristic-looking tiled locale:

        View this post on Instagram

        Vibras 🖤🖤

        A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

        In most of the pics, Kylie paired the body suit with a long, knee-length black jacket trimmed with silver stud details. In the final shot of her last gallery, however, she lost the jacket, showing off the body suit (and the curves it hugged tight to) in its full glory:

        View this post on Instagram

        bossy baby

        A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

        Definitely a three post outfit.

