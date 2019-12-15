On Saturday, in a very Outfit of the Day kind of moment, Kylie Jenner posted three separate Instagram grid posts (containing a grand total of seven pictures) showing off a grey body suit, decorate with a checkered and striped pattern.

Kylie started her day in the body suit (which bore an uncanny resemblance to the outfits Jennifer Lawrence and the other tributes wore in the arena in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, fwiw) by having mimosas with her friend, Spanish singer Rosalía, in Los Angeles.

Kylie later shared two more Instagram posts (and a total of four more pictures) showing off the outfit.

For reference, Kylie's look:

Instagram

And Katniss' arena wetsuit:

Lionsgate

Okay, now back to Kylie.

Kylie's grey body suit day began with mimosas with Spanish singer Rosalía in Los Angeles:

The mimosa party pics were followed by two different photo shoot moments for the OOTD—one in a lush, cozy chair in a library-like room and another in a futuristic-looking tiled locale:

In most of the pics, Kylie paired the body suit with a long, knee-length black jacket trimmed with silver stud details. In the final shot of her last gallery, however, she lost the jacket, showing off the body suit (and the curves it hugged tight to) in its full glory:



Definitely a three post outfit.

