image
Today's Top Stories
1
Are New Year's Resolutions Still a Thing?
image
2
How Well Do 'Maisel' Castmembers Know Each Other?
image
3
Buying Director at The Outnet on Her Office Style
image
4
Emma Watson on T-Swift's Woes & Little Women
image
5
Every Time Queen E Loaned Out Her Jewels

Angelina Jolie Took Two of Her Daughters to Meet the First Female President of Ethiopia

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
"Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil" European Premiere
Ernesto S. RuscioGetty Images
  • Earlier this week, actress Angelina Jolie took two of her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, to meet Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde.
    • Zahara, who turns 15 this month, was born in the African country.

        Angelina Jolie is passing her passion for international humanitarianism on to her kids.

        Earlier this week, the actress took four of her six children (Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne) along with her on a trip to Ethiopia. The family reportedly stayed in the area for New Year's Eve, but for Jolie's two oldest daughters, the tip was also a major learning experience.

        Shiloh and Zahara (who was born in the African country) joined their mother for a meeting with Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde.

        According to People, the group discussed "education, sanitary pad solutions to help girls continue their schooling (girls often stay home from class while menstruating due to lack of supplies), and Ethiopian culture and history" as well as "Jolie’s ongoing efforts to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis."

        Jolie has funded those efforts for more than a decade now through the Zahara Program, which was, obviously, named after her daughter. The Jolie Pitt Foundation also partnered with the Global Health Committee and the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health in 2009 to create an initiative to treat drug-resistant TB.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Angelina Opens Up About Her Kids and Brad
        Angelina Jolie attends the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil...
        Angelina Said She Felt “Pretty Broken” After Split
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content See New Photos of Beyoncé's Twins, Rumi and Sir
        Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMA's Vanguard Award Celebration At Beauty & Essex In NY J.Lo and A-Rod Shared Proposal Footage for NYE
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan & Harry's Christmas Gifts for Archie
        image How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated New Year's Eve
        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa See Meghan and Harry's NYE Instagram Photo
        image 2019 Was the Year of Public Licking
        The Bachelor Visits Extra 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Flirts With Charlize Theron
        image Kate Has One Regret About Royal Christmas
        image John Legend Takes Luna and Miles to the Beach
        Special Screening Of Liongate's "Bombshell" - Arrivals Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Photo of Her Daughter