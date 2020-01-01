Angelina Jolie Took Two of Her Daughters to Meet the First Female President of Ethiopia

Earlier this week, actress Angelina Jolie took two of her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, to meet Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde.

Zahara, who turns 15 this month, was born in the African country.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress and her family reportedly spent New Year's Eve in Ethiopia.

Angelina Jolie is passing her passion for international humanitarianism on to her kids.

Earlier this week, the actress took four of her six children (Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne) along with her on a trip to Ethiopia. The family reportedly stayed in the area for New Year's Eve, but for Jolie's two oldest daughters, the tip was also a major learning experience.

Shiloh and Zahara (who was born in the African country) joined their mother for a meeting with Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde.

According to People, the group discussed "education, sanitary pad solutions to help girls continue their schooling (girls often stay home from class while menstruating due to lack of supplies), and Ethiopian culture and history" as well as "Jolie’s ongoing efforts to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis."

Jolie has funded those efforts for more than a decade now through the Zahara Program, which was, obviously, named after her daughter. The Jolie Pitt Foundation also partnered with the Global Health Committee and the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health in 2009 to create an initiative to treat drug-resistant TB.

