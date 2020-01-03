Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pippa Middleton Rocks a Biondi London Bikini While Vacationing in St. Barts

She's living her life to the fullest.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Mega

Fact: Pippa Middleton is living her life to the fullest right now. The socialite has been enjoying the weather in St. Barts with her family since the holidays, and she kicked off the first few days of 2020 with another sexy swimsuit moment. After debuting a Heidi Klein polka dot two-piece and running across the beach in this Asceno number, Pippa was spotted climbing onto a boat in a Biondi London bikini.

The red (or possibly tangerine-colored) swimsuit featured a halter-neck top and low-rise bikini bottoms. The silhouette was slightly different from her previous looks, which shows Pippa isn't afraid to test drive all types of swimwear styles. Personally, I think this is her best one so far. Though the exact one isn't available to shop anymore, I found plenty of lookalike bikinis you could rock yourself. The next time you embark on an island adventure, slip into one of the options below.

Now, the only thing that would make this whole even vacation better is if there was also a Kate Middleton sighting. (A girl can wish.)

image
Mega
