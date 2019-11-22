As spotted by Daily Mail, Pippa Middleton stepped out with son Arthur in a gorgeous fall outfit.

The Jimmy Choo shoes and Banana Republic coat (in certain colors) are still available.

Pippa's been nailing the style game recently, particularly in an Anna Mason gown.

You know that outfit you're searching for in the cooler fall months? You know, the one that makes you feel polished and chic and warm and layered and perfect? Well, I have come to tell you that this outfit does actually exist, and it was worn by the incredible Pippa Middleton.

Pippa was out on a walk with her son Arthur, as she often is, in a glorious burgundy wrap coat that's the perfect fall color. She paired it with skinny jeans, white top, a black crossbody by Aspinal of London, and white fashion sneakers. BOOM—perfect ideal fall outfit, right there. And yes, it is shoppable.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the coat is Banana Republic and still available in gray and tan. I would love the burgundy, but the wrap coat is so in right now that the other colors are still perfect.

Harper's Bazaar also makes the very good point that Meghan Markle also favors this cut of coat quite a bit, so...twinning with Pippa Middleton and the Duchess isn't too shabby, is what I'm saying.

According to Daily Mail, the shoes are Jimmy Choo and actually have a subtle star print on the sole of the white sneakers, which I find to be gorgeous and a perfect twist on your classic white option.

Both items are under $300, and what's even better is that Banana Republic has a 40 percent off sale going on right now, making the coat even more affordable.

Here's the full look, in case you want to twin head to toe:

BACKGRID

Inspired. Teach me your ways, Pippa!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here