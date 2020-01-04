Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Today's Top Stories
1
Cameron Diaz Announces the Birth of Her Daughter
Day 1 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
2
Amazon ﻿Has Some Really Cute Boots, Actually
image
3
'Little Weirds' Will Make You Feel Things
image
4
These Will Be the Must-Watch TV Shows of 2020
image
5
Time’s Up for Wall Street

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Canadian Vacation Was Made Possible by David Foster

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • The country has always been special to the royal couple, who dated there secretly during the early days of their relationship.
      • Producer David Foster, who knows the couple because his wife, Katharine McPhee, is friends with Meghan, helped set the Sussex family up with their swanky vacation rental, according to the Daily Mail.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took some much-needed family time away from the pubic eye over the holidays. Although fans thought the royal couple would go to the United States to spend the holidays with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, they surprised everyone by going to another place near and dear to their hearts instead: Canada.

        Apparently, they owe a thank you card (hand-calligraphied by Meghan, preferably) to producer David Foster for helping making the special trip a reality.

        The 70-year-old producer, who the couple know because of Meghan's friendship with his wife, Katharine McPhee, revealed to the Daily Mail that he helped the Sussexes find their vacation home in Vancouver Island, Canada.

        "I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country, we're the Crown's," Foster said. "It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off."

        Even though Foster hooked Harry and Meghan up with their vacation digs, he insists that doesn't mean he knows what's next on their jet-setting agenda.

        "The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate," he explained. "I don't know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long."

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        kensington palace Kensington Palace Hosts First Theater Production
        image Prince George Wears Plaid Pants In New Portrait
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Meghan Markle Was Spotted Hiking in Canada
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan & Harry's Christmas Gifts for Archie
        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa See Meghan and Harry's NYE Instagram Photo
        image
        Every Time Queen E Loaned Out Her Jewels
        image Kate Has One Regret About Royal Christmas
        2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia Prince George Listens to the Same Song Every Day
        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day George & Charlotte Practiced Their Christmas Debut
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two Apply to Work & Live at Windsor Castle With Royals