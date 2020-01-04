Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Canadian Vacation Was Made Possible by David Foster

Over the holiday break, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their newborn son Archie Harrison on a family trip to Canada.

The country has always been special to the royal couple, who dated there secretly during the early days of their relationship.

Producer David Foster, who knows the couple because his wife, Katharine McPhee, is friends with Meghan, helped set the Sussex family up with their swanky vacation rental, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took some much-needed family time away from the pubic eye over the holidays. Although fans thought the royal couple would go to the United States to spend the holidays with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, they surprised everyone by going to another place near and dear to their hearts instead: Canada.

Apparently, they owe a thank you card (hand-calligraphied by Meghan, preferably) to producer David Foster for helping making the special trip a reality.

The 70-year-old producer, who the couple know because of Meghan's friendship with his wife, Katharine McPhee, revealed to the Daily Mail that he helped the Sussexes find their vacation home in Vancouver Island, Canada.

"I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country, we're the Crown's," Foster said. "It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off."

Even though Foster hooked Harry and Meghan up with their vacation digs, he insists that doesn't mean he knows what's next on their jet-setting agenda.

"The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate," he explained. "I don't know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long."