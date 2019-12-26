As initially reported in the Vancouver Sun and picked up by HELLO!, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have quietly been enjoying their time on Vancouver Island.

The two have been spotted at a restaurant and jogging in town and the local park.

We got a look at the couple's first Christmas card, and BOY is it cute.

We got insight into what the Cambridges were up to for Christmas yesterday, with George and Charlotte making their debut public walk to Sandringham. And today, we learned about what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are up to in Canada during their well-deserved holiday break. The two are on the quiet, private Vancouver Island (loved by celebs like Nelly and Kim Cattrall), and have been spotted by locals as they enjoy their break.

According to local source Bev Koffel, she's seen the couple and their security guards at the restaurant she co-owns, Deep Cove Chalet, and hikers have seen them at the local park. "Horth Hill’s become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they’ve been seen," she said. "It’s kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They’re breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best." They've also been spotted jogging in the local town—which, by the way, is a detail that I love. I knew the two were athletic, but joint exercise sessions? Chef's kiss.

Of course no word on the specifics, whether it be playdates with Canadian BFF Jessica Mulroney or shopping trips with Doria Ragland. But in my mind, Meghan's getting some much-needed me time (remember, she explained it's been hard for her lately). She used to live in Toronto during her Suits days, so this must feel like a lovely throwback vacation.

Vancouver Island. Getty Images

Even though there have been rumors that the British Royals are upset with Harry and Meghan, the Queen ended up including them in her speech yesterday. "Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great grandchild into our family," she explained. So all those worries she was "snubbing" them via photo were unfounded, phew.

Oh and Canada's apparently delighted to be hosting them, btw. President of Canada Justin Trudeau gave the couple a warm, warm, welcome for their time in the country:

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

Amazing.

