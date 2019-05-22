It was rumored that Doria Ragland would stay in England several months after her daughter, Meghan Markle, gave birth to son Archie.

But, per the Daily Mail, Doria's been spotted at home in California, and Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney was spotted flying to England with her daughter.

There was initially speculation that Jess and Meghan were about to meet up when she posted about a mother-daughter trip on Instagram.

Meghan Markle reportedly hasn't yet hired a nanny or full staff at Frogmore Cottage, instead relying on mom Doria Ragland in the first couple weeks after she gave birth to her fabulous new baby, Archie Harrison. But now, according to the Daily Mail, Doria's headed back home to L.A., just as Meghan's longtime BFF Jessica Mulroney was spotted taking a flight to London to (presumably) visit her and meet Archie. Jessica is reportedly a frontrunner to be a godparent to baby Archie, but of course that announcement and the date of the christening haven't been made yet. Meghan, I'm so excited to know the people you chose—is Amal Clooney one? Serena Williams??



On Tuesday, Doria was spotted at home in Los Angeles walking her dogs. Meanwhile, Jessica boarded a plane in her home of Toronto with her daughter, and her husband posted pictures of himself already in London. I love that Meghan's surrounded by every single person she loves right now. And, to be honest, she probably already has a ton of help even though she doesn't have anyone formally in place yet. Considering that the Queen, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton and Prince William have all reportedly visited the new mom and baby, she's probably used to playing hostess while she simultaneously recovers.

To be clear, there's nothing wrong (in my opinion) with Doria going back home and doing her own thing, especially since she was clearly so helpful in the weeks after Archie's birth. Doria played a critical role in her daughter's life these past few weeks, and even got a shout-out in the birth announcement. Here's that iconic photo of Doria with the Queen, who's meeting Archie for the first time:

So cute!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE