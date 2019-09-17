Everyone's getting one last party in before London Fashion Week officially ends (and Milan FW starts). Gigi Hadid, who was in town to walk in the Burberry show, topped off her night at a bash by Love magazine and YouTube. The festivities were hosted by Katie Grand and Derek Blasberg, a close friend of Gigi and Bella Hadid.

For the night out, Gigi wore a sparkly Ralph Lauren pantsuit set with a sheer-panel bralette underneath—a trend we saw all over the spring 2020 runways. She layered on multiple gold necklaces and wore hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Bella showed up in a lace-up t-shirt dress that read "Nature makes the whole world kin. Now I will believe that there are unicorns." She finished the look with a black leather blazer and black pointed-toe boots. Though Bella's look was edgier, Gigi definitely went for the sexy feminine-meets-masculine vibe. The bralette revealed just enough skin to make her standout without making her feel completely in the nude.



Ricky Vigil M Getty Images

The sisters showed off their personal styles:

David M. Benett Getty Images

At the party, Gigi and Bella mingled with fellow model Lily Aldridge—they've all previously walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show together.



David M. Benett Getty Images

Love Gigi's look? Get her exact pantsuit set and a similar bralette, below. Then, rock the look at your next party.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

