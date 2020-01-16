image
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Accidentally Snubbed Chris Martin

image
By Katherine J Igoe
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
  • On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Chris Martin shared an anecdote that he had an idea for A Quiet Place musical and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt totally "ignored" him.
    • Krasinski immediately rushed to comment that he just never got the email and jokingly blame Blunt for the accidental snub.

        Um, this is hysterical. So singer Chris Martin appeared on The Ellen Show yesterday and shared the most hilarious (and unplanned) story about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski totally snubbing his "idea" for A Quiet Place Part II. And John immediately rushed to respond that it was totally an accident and oh my God I love him even more now.

        Let's break it down. Chris Martin felt compelled to share a story (he apologized to Ellen that he hadn't told their researchers about it in advance, but it just came to him after the show aired the Quiet Place trailer). "When A Quiet Place came out, I had an idea for a joke afterwards. And so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the musical of A Quiet Place. And it was just me:" and he mimed singing and playing the piano (lol). "And they never replied! So every time I see that trailer it makes me feel sick." Ellen shared the exchange on Instagram and tagged Krasinski in the video, "Did you get this message from Chris Martin?"

        Krasinski immediately replied in the comments. " I...did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure. Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done!?!?" I think my favorite part is that he immediately throws Blunt under the bus about this (TBH this is something my husband and I jokingly do all the time, so I had a real moment of recognition right there). Next time the couple sees Martin I bet this is going to be a real joke between all of them.

        Here's the full exchange:

        View this post on Instagram

        What could have been. #CommentsByCelebs

        A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

        Divine. Chef's kiss. Perfect.

