John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Come Out to Support Krasinski's 'Jack Ryan' Costar

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party - Inside
Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LAGetty Images
    • They watched a play that stars Krasinski's costar Wendell Pierce and snapped a photo together.
      • This is apparently a trend for the couple, who came out to watch Derren Brown: Secret (and snapped another selfie!) last month.

        Phew—everything is still fabulous with my fave celeb couple ever (seriously, if they ever break up, I will no longer believe in love). Emily Blunt and John Krasinski snapped a selfie on a recent date night to the theatre. The show, Death of a Salesman, is playing at Piccadilly Theatre in London, and stars one of Krasinski's costars and friends.

        Krasinski captioned the photo, "No better way to end the year than to see the most extraordinary performance from your more than most extraordinary friend! Wendell Pierce once in a lifetime! #DeathOfASalesman."

        In case you haven't watched, Pierce and Krasinski star on the rebooted Jack Ryan series. I have loved Pierce in everything I've seen him in (he was amazing on The Wire) and now I'm really jealous of the couple for getting to see him perform. He plays the main character Willy Loman and called it "one of the most memorable years of my career."

        Oh, and, of course, Blunt and Krasinski look adorable and so happy. They apparently love going to the theatre together, as evidenced by a recent selfie at Derren Brown: Secret. And I love them so much, so I'm asking for more loved-up selfies in 2020, please.

        Here's the pic:

        I love it.

