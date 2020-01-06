According to a new This Is Us promo that aired during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, John Legend will appear on the fourth season of the NBC hit.

Fans immediately wanted more information about the guest spot and one took to Twitter to ask John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, for additional details.

Chrissy didn't seem to know what the fan was talking about, writing that she "had no idea until now" and that she still didn't understand what was going on after seeing the promo.

Chrissy Teigen is adorably confused about her husband's latest endeavor.

John Legend will guest star in season four of NBC's hit drama This Is Us, according to a new promo for the series that aired Sunday night during the Golden Globes. When one fan took to Twitter to ask Chrissy for additional details about the news, however, things took a hilarious turn.

"Please tell us more about John on This Is Us," a fan tweeted to the model and mother of two.

"I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself?" Chrissy replied, admitting that she's still honestly confused by the whole thing.

As great as Chrissy's (probably joking) reply is, one fan beat it in a very Chrissy-approved way.

"You’ll find out for sure when he tells you the cast is coming over for dinner in an hour," the fan wrote, referring to a recent incident Chrissy tweeted about involving John and his fellow judges on The Voice.

In December, Chrissy revealed that she hadn't known about The Voice finale—even though she was inadvertently hosting a finale party for John's costars.

"I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale," she wrote. "John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f*cking mad because I didn’t make a fucking FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the fuck does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here