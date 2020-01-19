Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, has weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' royal exit.

The 75-year-old reportedly threw shade at Meghan and Harry's decision in a new interview for an upcoming Channel 5 documentary.

Thomas' claims that Meghan and Harry are "destroying" the royal family are unfounded, however, as the Queen has made it clear that the couple have her full support in their decision.

Thomas Markle is throwing shade. Again.

Meghan Markle's estranged father has weighed in on his daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry's decision to step back from their royal duties and his take is predictably shady.



"It's disappointing because she actually got every girl's dream," Thomas reportedly says in footage for a documentary about the news for the U.K.'s Channel 5. "Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away, for, it looks like she's tossing that away for money."

But the 75-year-old didn't stop there. According to E! News, he went on, saying, "It's kind of embarrassing to me. When they got married, they took on an obligation and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals and it would be foolish for them not to. This is like one of the greatest, long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it. They are cheapening it. They're making it shabby. They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now. It is something that is ridiculous. They shouldn't be doing this."

"I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point," he reportedly added. "I don't know what they're looking for."

Of course, as usual, there's no real basis for Thomas' assertions. The Queen made it clear in her official statement this weekend that the decision was one the royal family came to together and that Harry and Meghan have her full support in the matter.

What's more, the Queen made a point of making it clear that her support extends to Meghan.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," the monarch wrote in her statement.

