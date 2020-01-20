26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktails
Zoë Kravitz Nailed Old Hollywood Glamor in Full-Length Gloves at the SAG Awards

Once again, the red carpet belonged to Kravitz.

image
By Emily Dixon
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Yes, my undying love for the vision that is Zoë Kravitz might be considered to constitute bias, but once again, I have to declare her the winner of last night's red (grey?) carpet, after she attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in full old Hollywood glamor. Dressed by her go-to stylist, Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz wore custom peach Oscar de la Renta, set off by white gloves that reached her upper arms. Nikki Nelms, hair stylist and favorite of Yara Shahidi and Janelle Monáe, perfected Kravitz' pixie, while Hung Vanngo, Selena Gomez' favorite makeup artist, completed the look with a cat eye and soft peach lips. What did I tell you? A vision!

View this post on Instagram

SAGS🤍

A post shared by Andrew Mukamal (@ajmukamal) on

Kravitz recently shared the poster for the Hulu reworking of High Fidelity, which she stars in and executive produces. "A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob," the streaming service told Rolling Stone, "a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love."

View this post on Instagram

HIGH 💔 FIDELITY

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

In case you've somehow missed the news, Kravitz is also in training for an indisputably iconic role: She's playing Catwoman in the next Batman movie, with Robert Pattinson in the title role. Fittings for the character's legendary suit are well underway, Kravitz revealed, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We've had many. It's going really well," she said, as E! reports. (No details yet on what said suit will look like!)

Physical preparations for the role, according to the actor, sound more than a little intense. "I've been training a ton, too, which has been great and hard," Kravitz said. "I come home just limping every day. It's actually kind of pathetic."

