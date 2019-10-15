Well, this was some excellent casting news to wake up to! Zoë Kravitz will play Catwoman in the upcoming movie The Batman, with Robert Pattinson in the title role, according to Variety. The magazine reports that Kravitz won out over Zazie Beetz, Eiza González and Alicia Vikander, with filming expected to begin later this year or in early 2020 ahead of a June 25, 2021 release date. I love it! I will see this film 80 times!

Kravitz hasn't commented on her iconic role yet (Zoë! Please tell us everything!) but it looks like she's definitely shared the news with her family. Jason Momoa, who's married to Kravitz' mom Lisa Bonet, congratulated his stepdaughter on Instagram, pointing out that they're now both part of the Warner Bros.—DC Comics family (Momoa plays Aquaman).

"I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA," Momoa wrote. I am obsessed with this entire family!

Back in May, news leaked that Robert Pattinson was the frontrunner for the lead role in The Batman, and Pattinson wasn't thrilled—after all, he hadn't even auditioned when the story broke. "When that thing leaked, I was fucking furious," he told Variety. "Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing."

Of course, he still secured the role, and fulfilled a childhood dream in doing so. "When I was a kid, it was the only outfit that I had," he told the magazine, though he refused to elaborate on exactly where he wore said outfit. "If I actually said it in an interview, I would definitely have a lot of abuse afterwards," he said. "If I successfully play the character, I can say it at the end." Cool, let's assume it is somewhere exceedingly embarrassing.

Pattinson also revealed he wasn't bothered about the backlash when the public learned he'd landed the iconic role. "To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting," he said. "It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you." Well, Zoë and Robert, know this: My expectations are already dangerously high.

