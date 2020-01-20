Today at an event, Camilla Parker Bowles was asked if she'd miss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

She stopped, said "Hmmm," then responded with a one-word "Course" before continuing to head into the event.

Since the formal announcement about Harry and Meghan's new finalized setup, there's been ton of speculation about how members of the Royal Family feel.

As initially spotted by royal reporter Chris Ship, Camilla Parker Bowles was asked at an event today if she'd miss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the pair step back as senior royals. And you guys have to watch her reaction, because it is VERY intriguing.

The exact wording was: "Will you miss Harry and Meghan?" The Duchess of Cornwall pauses, clearly not expecting the question, and immediately takes a moment to say, "Hmmmm." Then she comes back with an emphatic, "Course," and continues heading on into the event.

So stating the very obvious here, the reaction probably has a lot to do with her not expecting the question, being in motion, and having to come up with something tactful on the fly. However, it is intriguing that she hesitates. I don't think she was expecting to get such a personal question (and the reporter might have deliberately tried to surprise her, which I don't love). Her reaction is very off the cuff, too ("Course" not "Of course") and then it feels like she hurries away so as not to have to elaborate. She also doesn't say something to the effect of—"We'll still see them," which of course I'm sure they will (although Harry's relationship to his father is reportedly "strained" right now). Real talk: I'm sure this has been stressful for everyone involved.

Here's the video so you can check it out for yourself:

Watch Camilla’s face closely as she answers the question: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”

The Duchess of Cornwall smiles, pauses, then says “Hmmm. Course!” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/CbPbb92bAL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 20, 2020

Interesting.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE