Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
The Queen Says She's Proud of Meghan Markle in Her Official Statement on "Megxit"

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • In the Queen's statement, she stressed that the couple's decision was the "result of intense scrutiny over the last two years."
      • She also made it clear that she stands with both Harry and Meghan and made a point of expressing how proud she is of her granddaughter-in-law and how quickly she acclimated to the royal family.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from working royal life is official.

        On Saturday, Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II released statements finalizing the news. While Buckingham Palace's statement focused more on logistical issues related to Harry and Meghan's next steps, the Queen's message was much more personal.

        In her statement, the Queen stressed that Harry and Meghan's decision to step back was the "result of intense scrutiny over the last two years" and that they have her full support as they pursue "a more independent life."

        The Queen also took a moment to explain just how proud she is of her granddaughter-in-law, writing that she's "particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."

        Read the Queen's full statement on the news below:

        Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.
        Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.
        I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.
        I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.
        It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.

