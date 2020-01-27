image
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Won Best Dressed at the Grammys

image
By Marina Liao
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

One of our all-time favorite red-carpet couples are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The duo stepped out tonight for the 2020 Grammys, where John is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Chrissy wore an orange ruffled Yanina Couture dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. A peplum hem highlighted her hips and added an extra layer of dimension to her look. Meanwhile, John looked dashing in a gray suit. If you look closely, one side his blazer was longer than the other, providing that unique hype detail needed for a Grammys lewk.

Though the couple smiled for the cameras, the two were also clearly sadden, along with the rest of us, over the lost of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Earlier, Chrissy even sent out a tweet that acknowledged it was hard to focus on anything else except honoring Kobe.

Chrissy and John held it together, arm in arm, for the red carpet.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images

