image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Grammys
image
2
The World Mourns NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
image
3
The Best Friends Having Babies Together
image
4
Untangling Hair Bias
image
5
I Started a Company to Pay My Medical Bills

Selena Gomez Wrote an Emotional Message to Childhood Best Friend Demi Lovato After the Grammys

Lovato's emotional performance was one of the night's best.

image
By Emily Dixon
InStyle Presents Third Annual "InStyle Awards" - Red Carpet
Donato SardellaGetty Images

One of the standout moments of last night's Grammy Awards was Demi Lovato's remarkable comeback performance: She sang new single "Anyone," an emotional and deeply personal track she wrote shortly before overdosing in 2018. And while childhood best friend Selena Gomez didn't attend the ceremony, she watched Lovato's performance on TV, writing her a heartfelt note on her Instagram story.

Alongside a photo of Lovato on stage, Gomez wrote, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery."

The former Disney stars seem to have grown closer again in recent years, after a heavily documented falling out in their late teens. In an interview with Elle shortly after Lovato's overdose, Gomez expressed her love for her former Disney co-star. "All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say," she said. Whether they've rekindled their old friendship or no (and honestly: Who hasn't grown apart from a childhood friend?), it's lovely to see the obvious care and respect Lovato and Gomez have for each other.

Lovato restarted her Grammys performance after emotions overcame her, and continued to cry throughout—unsurprising, given the painful subject of the lyrics and their association with her overdose. "I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally like awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,'" she explained to New Music Daily.

"What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years," Lovato wrote on Instagram after the Grammys. "So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me." A thousand congratulations on an astonishing performance, Demi!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Watch Demi Lovato's Emotional Grammys Performance
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Sel on Healing After Justin Emotionally Abused Her
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Blake Lively Blake Lively Channels Vintage Femme Fatale
Dolly Parton Performs At The Agua Caliente Casino Dolly Parton, Icon, Started a Viral Meme
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere Kylie Threw Stormi the Most Elaborate Party
image Chrissy and John Had a Post-Grammys Dance Party
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Nick Jonas Had Food In His Teeth at the Grammys
2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Why Isn't Beyonce at the 2020 Grammys?
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside Watch Demi Lovato's Emotional Grammys Performance
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside Beyoncé's Pre-Grammys Look
blake shelton gwen stefani Blake and Gwen Were Too Cute at the Grammys
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show The Jonas Brothers' Grammys Performance Was a Lot