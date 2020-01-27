One of the standout moments of last night's Grammy Awards was Demi Lovato's remarkable comeback performance: She sang new single "Anyone," an emotional and deeply personal track she wrote shortly before overdosing in 2018. And while childhood best friend Selena Gomez didn't attend the ceremony, she watched Lovato's performance on TV, writing her a heartfelt note on her Instagram story.

Alongside a photo of Lovato on stage, Gomez wrote, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery."

The former Disney stars seem to have grown closer again in recent years, after a heavily documented falling out in their late teens. In an interview with Elle shortly after Lovato's overdose, Gomez expressed her love for her former Disney co-star. "All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say," she said. Whether they've rekindled their old friendship or no (and honestly: Who hasn't grown apart from a childhood friend?), it's lovely to see the obvious care and respect Lovato and Gomez have for each other.

Lovato restarted her Grammys performance after emotions overcame her, and continued to cry throughout—unsurprising, given the painful subject of the lyrics and their association with her overdose. "I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally like awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,'" she explained to New Music Daily.

"What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years," Lovato wrote on Instagram after the Grammys. "So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me." A thousand congratulations on an astonishing performance, Demi!

