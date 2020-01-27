image
Kylie Jenner Threw Daughter Stormi the Most Extravagant Butterfly-Themed Birthday Party

Even the food was butterfly-shaped.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
David LivingstonGetty Images

Who throws a party like the Kardashian-Jenners? The latest edition: Kylie Jenner's butterfly-themed birthday party for Stormi, as documented on her Instagram story. As Cosmopolitan reports, Jenner went all out on the theme, which closely mirrored the upcoming Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection (it's coming out on February 1, Stormi's second birthday). Butterflies abounded, whether stitched onto Stormi's tulle dress, or printed on the side of a giant ball pit, or recreated in the form of cookies, sandwiches, and pastries. Oh, and Stormi's giant playhouse, a Christmas gift from Kris Jenner, received a butterfly wonderland makeover, too.

View this post on Instagram

Stormi is ready to party!

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

Travis Scott attended his daughter's party, Cosmopolitan reports, which comes as no surprise despite his 2019 split from Jenner: Scott and Jenner are dedicated co-parents, and Scott's talked frequently about his devotion to his daughter. "Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend," he told XXL last year, adding, "I love her mommy and I always will."

View this post on Instagram

storm’s first disney trip ☑️🦋⚡️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Sunday's party marked the second round of celebrations for Stormi's birthday: According to E!, Jenner and Scott took their daughter on her first ever trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida last week, as well as family members Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Penelope Disick and Kylie's close friend Yris Palmer.

"They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree," an eyewitness told E! "Kylie pointed out Ariel to Stormi!" Plus, the ultra-famous group didn't angle for any special treatment, according to the eyewitness, who saw them queueing for The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure. Ah, the classic Disney experience: 10 minutes of rides, 10 entire months of queues.

