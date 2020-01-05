Some things never change and one of those things is how often Kylie Jenner switches up her look.

Kylie Jenner has switched up her style yet again.

The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul shared several pictures of her latest hairstyle on Instagram. As usual for Kylie, the new hair is a wig, not a dye job. Her latest look: A very long, very bright yellow wig.

Kylie paired the sunny hair look with a skintight (seriously—it looks almost painted on), blue and gray snake print dress, blinged out, sparkly watch, and a bright yellow bag. According to fan account @kyliejennersoutfit, the bag is a STALVEY trapezoid mini bag that retails for a whopping $12,500.

"yummy 🍋💛💛," Kylie captioned her first picture in the long, neon wig.

In a second Instagram post, Kylie shared three more pictures of the outfit and the new hair.

