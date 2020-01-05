image
Kylie Jenner Debuts Neon Yellow Hair on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine - The Pretty Little Playground
Jerritt ClarkGetty Images
  • Some things never change and one of those things is how often Kylie Jenner switches up her look.
    • The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul shared several pictures of her latest hairstyle on Instagram.
      • In the new pics, Kylie is sporting a very long, very bright yellow wig. The mother of one paired the look with a skintight (seriously—it looks almost painted on), blue and gray snake print dress, blinged out, sparkly watch, and a bright yellow STALVEY trapezoid mini bag that retails for a whopping $12,500.

        Kylie Jenner has switched up her style yet again.

        The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul shared several pictures of her latest hairstyle on Instagram. As usual for Kylie, the new hair is a wig, not a dye job. Her latest look: A very long, very bright yellow wig.

        Kylie paired the sunny hair look with a skintight (seriously—it looks almost painted on), blue and gray snake print dress, blinged out, sparkly watch, and a bright yellow bag. According to fan account @kyliejennersoutfit, the bag is a STALVEY trapezoid mini bag that retails for a whopping $12,500.

        "yummy 🍋💛💛," Kylie captioned her first picture in the long, neon wig.

        yummy 🍋💛💛

        In a second Instagram post, Kylie shared three more pictures of the outfit and the new hair.

        💛

