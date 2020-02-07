image
Today's Top Stories
1
3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian
image
2
Dating When You're $120,000 In Debt
image
3
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
image
4
The Best Foundations for Asian Skin Tones
image
5
This Is the Sweater I'm Living in All Winter Long

Even Kim Kardashian Fails at Selfies Sometimes

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 05, 2020
Raymond HallGetty Images
  • Last night on Instagram, Kim Kardashian West shared a magnificent failed selfie.
    • Kardashian, who is largely considered a selfie expert, had a very relatable moment, and I enjoyed it very much.

        Kim Kardashian, selfie wizard, just made me feel a little better about my terrible photography skills by posting the BEST, funniest failed selfie I've ever seen. Come along this journey with me.

        Kardashian and husband Kanye West have taken a quick trip to London (#jealous) and while they were there tried to take a photo with Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer at Burberry, and...the results were not great, as Kardashian shared on her Instagram Stories. I've said it before, but I don't think she gets enough credit for her sly sense of humor—and I wish she brought it out more.

        Captioning the photo, "When u try to take a good pic at dinner but miserably fail but your makeup looks bomb! 😂 " the photo has everything. West, with his glasses ever so slightly askew, looking like he's not sure about this whole photo business (that's pretty normal for him, though). Tisci, looking like he's opened his mouth about to say something. Kardashian, with her eyes almost fully closed, showing off her (admittedly gorgeous) blue eyeshadow. See, this is why you have to take 1,000 photos to get a good one! I can relate, Kim!

        Here is the image, and I thank Kardashian again for sharing this with us:

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        Again, this is funny because she is, like, known for getting her best angles. She's even given selfie tips! She has a book of selfies! As proof, I give you this, just taken a couple days ago:

        View this post on Instagram

        Make up today by @kyliejenner

        A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

        See what I mean??

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        The Promise Armenian Institute Event At UCLA
        Kim Kardashian Looks So '00s in a Pink Bikini
        2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 12
        Watch the First Trailer for Kim's New Documentary
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity News
        image You Could Go On a Double Date With John and Emily
        image Katie Holmes Is 'Flaunt' Magazine's Cover Star
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Jamie Lynn Spears Visits Walt Disney World Jamie Lynn Spears Talks Maddie's ATV Accident
        image Watch Demi Lovato Sing the National Anthem
        image Everyone Can Relax, Taylor Swift Isn't Engaged
        Dolly Parton Performs At The Agua Caliente Casino Dolly Parton, Icon, Started a Viral Meme
        Friends Television Stills Television Courteney Cox's 'Friends' Photo Has a Sweet Secret
        26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Center Brad Responded to Those Photos With Jen
        26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Center Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Pics, Analyzed
        26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show Brad Pitt Watched Jen's Speech Backstage