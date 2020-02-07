Last night on Instagram, Kim Kardashian West shared a magnificent failed selfie.

Kardashian, who is largely considered a selfie expert, had a very relatable moment, and I enjoyed it very much.

SKIMS just launched at Nordstrom, and Kardashian has been out and about promoting the line.

Kim Kardashian, selfie wizard, just made me feel a little better about my terrible photography skills by posting the BEST, funniest failed selfie I've ever seen. Come along this journey with me.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West have taken a quick trip to London (#jealous) and while they were there tried to take a photo with Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer at Burberry, and...the results were not great, as Kardashian shared on her Instagram Stories. I've said it before, but I don't think she gets enough credit for her sly sense of humor—and I wish she brought it out more.

Captioning the photo, "When u try to take a good pic at dinner but miserably fail but your makeup looks bomb! 😂 " the photo has everything. West, with his glasses ever so slightly askew, looking like he's not sure about this whole photo business (that's pretty normal for him, though). Tisci, looking like he's opened his mouth about to say something. Kardashian, with her eyes almost fully closed, showing off her (admittedly gorgeous) blue eyeshadow. See, this is why you have to take 1,000 photos to get a good one! I can relate, Kim!

Here is the image, and I thank Kardashian again for sharing this with us:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Again, this is funny because she is, like, known for getting her best angles. She's even given selfie tips! She has a book of selfies! As proof, I give you this, just taken a couple days ago:

See what I mean??

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE