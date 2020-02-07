As spotted by JustJared, Jennifer Aniston and her ex John Mayer were spotted at the same restaurant and left just seconds apart from each other.

This may very well be a coincidence. But the two have said some intriguing things about each other since the breakup.

Brad Pitt finally responded to the furor surrounding his reunion with Aniston.

Ooooo, this is intriguing! Jennifer Aniston and her ex John Mayer were spotted at the same restaurant together, and left the restaurant only a few moments apart. Now I need to know all the details: Did they talk?? Is the exit thing intentional? Are they friends? Are they even on speaking terms, though? What would Brad Pitt say?? (And yes, to anyone who insists that this is no big deal and we're all simply obsessed over nothing, I refuse to apologize for my love of Jennifer Aniston.)

According to JustJared, "The two stars were seen leaving the same restaurant, Sunset Tower Hotel, just seconds apart on Thursday night (February 6) in Los Angeles." The two were not having dinner together—both were seen interacting with their respective groups.

But, if you're wondering why people are freaking out about this, it's not just because the two dated from 2008 to 2009. It's that Mayer's comments have not been kind in the wake of their breakup: "I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last...In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32." Oh boy.

And this:

If Jennifer Aniston knows how to use BitTorrent, I’ll eat my fucking shoe...One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumor that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn’t it, but that was a big difference...The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as courting distraction.

Sigh. At the time, Jennifer had a snappy retort to his comments: "He had to put that out there that he broke up with me. And especially because it’s me. It’s not just some girl he’s dating. I get it. We’re human." (Clearly, she was much kinder about the whole thing. She's so classy.) So if they did talk, who in the world knows what they said to each other.

In case you're curious, here's a side-by-side of them from inside the restaurant:

BACKGRID

Soooo make of that what you will.

