Those Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston SAG Photos Are Driving Everybody Wild

image
By Sally Holmes
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Center
Emma McIntyreGetty Images

Tonight, the moment every Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston evangelist has been waiting for finally happened: They. Touched. It's true! They actually TOUCHED. And there is real, photographic evidence!

This evening, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once again found themselves in the same room thanks to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. And, just like at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Aniston was captured on camera reacting to Pitt joking about his love life during an acceptance speech ("It was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife," he joked about his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood character).

But, unlike the Globes, the SAGs gave us Pure Magic. Jennifer Aniston won a SAG for her role in Morning Show (yay, Jen!), mere minutes after Brad left the stage with his own trophy. That put him backstage as she delivered her acceptance speech, and cameras caught him pausing to watch his ex-wife's big moment, a grin on his speech (my heart), but more importantly, the timing meant the stars aligned and gave us the gift of an actual, physical, IRL run-in with photographers present. It was a true MOMENT and twitter felt many things:

All of it is perfection. While Jen + Brad Believers might think this is evidence of something, a source told US Weekly last month: "Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times. They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that."

Hmmm.

