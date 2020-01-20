Tonight, the moment every Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston evangelist has been waiting for finally happened: They. Touched. It's true! They actually TOUCHED. And there is real, photographic evidence!

This evening, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once again found themselves in the same room thanks to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. And, just like at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Aniston was captured on camera reacting to Pitt joking about his love life during an acceptance speech ("It was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife," he joked about his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood character).

But, unlike the Globes, the SAGs gave us Pure Magic. Jennifer Aniston won a SAG for her role in Morning Show (yay, Jen!), mere minutes after Brad left the stage with his own trophy. That put him backstage as she delivered her acceptance speech, and cameras caught him pausing to watch his ex-wife's big moment, a grin on his speech (my heart), but more importantly, the timing meant the stars aligned and gave us the gift of an actual, physical, IRL run-in with photographers present. It was a true MOMENT and twitter felt many things:

They always come back. Never forget. They ALWAYS come back. And by then you won’t want them!!!!!! https://t.co/nP1RPkoJQC — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) January 20, 2020

the entire staff of Us Weekly just got a text that was like, “GET TO THE OFFICE NOW” pic.twitter.com/DxxMvyG04B — Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) January 20, 2020

Me holding onto my last brain cell pic.twitter.com/Xqjz6GsRzh — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 20, 2020

I can’t believe this month gave us Meghan and Harry and Brad and Jen. 2020 quit while you’re AHEAD https://t.co/RSnnU42dtj — mattie kahn (@mattiekahn) January 20, 2020

GUYS Brad and Jen was YEARS ago ok ENOUGH already now would everybody PLEASE just STOP and tell me WHERE I should get this TATTOOED pic.twitter.com/2q6IUQDea0 — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2020

do i have 1000 or 10000 or 100,000 words to say about this picture??? pic.twitter.com/BV16bVbp4r — Willa Paskin (@willapaskin) January 20, 2020

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth has asked Brad and Jen to serve as senior members of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/iM6qABhpXx — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) January 20, 2020

Thank you to Brad and Jen for making me feel alive again. I hope the NYT endorses. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 20, 2020

Me looking at those pictures: pic.twitter.com/j0Rt4mga5e — Sage Young (@sageyoungest) January 20, 2020

BITCH I KNOW HE DOESNT DESERVE HER BUT BRAD AND JEN #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/YRMFrmrew2 — 🕊 (@lnsertaesthetic) January 20, 2020

Hang this in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/zLzFMJKOJl — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 20, 2020

this is the only heterosexual propaganda i have ever cared about pic.twitter.com/XAfMcvkmuA — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 20, 2020

All of it is perfection. While Jen + Brad Believers might think this is evidence of something, a source told US Weekly last month: "Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times. They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that."

Hmmm.