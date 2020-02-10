image
Joe Jonas and Lewis Capaldi Wore Lederhosen and Ate Sausage Together in Berlin

Lads on tour!


By Emily Dixon



As you might be aware, both the Jonas Brothers and Lewis Capaldi are currently on tour in Europe—so naturally, Joe Jonas and Capaldi squeezed in a rendezvous in Berlin, Germany. And, naturally, said rendezvous involved flagons of beer, a few links of sausage, and matching pairs of lederhosen (an embroidered leather short which, if you'll allow my inner Hermione to emerge, are typically associated with the state of Bavaria, to which Berlin does not belong. But you have fun lads!)

Jonas captioned the snap, "Cup Of Joe is getting meaty in Berlin!" If you're a little behind on your JB news, that's likely a reference to his upcoming Quibi travel series, Cup of Joe (named after Jonas' second Instagram account, which is dedicated to photography). According to Deadline, the eight-part show will comprise "travel, photography and adventure"—plus celebrity guests and sausage, I assume.



Cup Of Joe is getting meaty in Berlin!



Quibi—an upcoming mobile platform launching in April—said in a press release published by Deadline, "Before he hits the stage on his sold-out Happiness Begins tour, Joe will experience each city like a true native—as a local guides him through each destination." And Jonas added, "You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper."

"I’m fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens," Jonas continued. "But Cup of Joe is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world’s most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I’m into."

