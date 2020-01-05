image
Adele and Harry Styles Photographed Vacationing Together in Anguilla

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Here to give you major FOMO are Adele and Harry Styles, who are currently vacationing together in Anguilla.
    • The pop stars have been photographed hanging out together on the beach and are reportedly also joined by actor/host of The Late Late Show James Corden and his family.
      • Adele was photographed wearing Reformation's Amala dress for the beach vacay.

        Adele is currently giving new meaning to the phrase "living your best life."

        The "Hello" singer was recently photographed living it up on the on the beach in Anguilla, soaking up the sun alongside none other than Harry Styles. As if that weren't enough, the pop stars are also reportedly being accompanied by actor/host of The Late Late Show James Corden and his family.

        The pictures have been making the rounds on Twitter (and, let's be honest, literally every other social media platform) and you can check several of them out here.

        In the photos, Adele is frolicking on the beach and, later, literally swimming with a drink in her hand, all while wearing a stunning Reformation dress. Specifically, it appears to be Reformation's Amala dress in a splatter print—the same print as the one Kaia Gerber recently stepped out on a date with Pete Davidson.

        You can shop a similar design (in a different print) below:

        Amala floral-print woven mini dress
        Courtesy
        Amala floral-print woven mini dress
        Reformation net-a-porter.com
        $248.00
        SHOP NOW

