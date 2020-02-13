image
Prince Harry Doesn't Have Any Regrets About Leaving the Royal Family

A source says he's "much happier" in Canada.

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke Of Sussex Hosts The Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • According to a source talking to Us Weekly, Harry feels "more relaxed" and "happier," and that "so far" there are no regrets. Phew!

        Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Canada with their son Archie Harrison and resigned as senior members of the Royal Family, fans have wondered how they've been doing. I'm sure there's some curiosity in there—it was such a bombshell, including for most of their family—but I think the predominant question people want to know is: Are the couple still happy with their decision amidst all this upheaval? Well, great news, because the answer is yes.

        A source talking to Us Weekly explains, "Harry’s much happier in Canada and feels a lot more relaxed." The person added, "So far he doesn’t regret the move." So there you have it, folks. Everything is still good as the couple adapt to their new home and find ways to make money.

        The source explained that Harry was "determined to protect" his family. "That was his number one priority and that’s exactly what he’s done." Harry actually addressed this in a speech that sounded very similar to the one Princess Diana made in 1993 when she, too, stepped back from royal duties. Harry said, in part, "I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life."

        Meanwhile, the Sussexes have continued to post on their Instagram:

        And judging by the fact that they're doing private events for their charity, they're still keeping just as busy as when they were senior royals.

