Marc Jacobs closed out New York Fashion Week, per usual, with a show that included tons of model sightings (Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Kaia Gerber walked); a dance performance; and a surprise appearance by a celebrity. During the theatrical moment, Miley Cyrus stepped out and gave her best walk in a black bralette top and a pair of black tailored pants while dragging a zebra print coat along the floor. Cyrus finished off her look with black leather gloves and glitzy diamond (perhaps crystal?) necklace. The all-black look with a dash of animal print was very much in line with Cyrus' style aesthetic, and she looked comfortable on the runway floor.

Aside from walking in Marc Jacobs, the star was spotted sitting front row at Tom Ford's Fall 2020 show earlier last week. Cyrus' past runway experience included an appearance at Jeremy Scott's spring 2015 show, where she collaborated with the designer.



Miley shared the cool Marc Jacobs moment on Instagram:

Marc Jacobs also shared a video of Cyrus on the runway:



Cyrus should frame this photo:

Victor VIRGILE Getty Images

I vote for more Miley Cyrus appearances on the runways, please!

