Miley Cyrus Made a Surprise Appearance on the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway

She nailed her runway walk.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

Marc Jacobs closed out New York Fashion Week, per usual, with a show that included tons of model sightings (Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Kaia Gerber walked); a dance performance; and a surprise appearance by a celebrity. During the theatrical moment, Miley Cyrus stepped out and gave her best walk in a black bralette top and a pair of black tailored pants while dragging a zebra print coat along the floor. Cyrus finished off her look with black leather gloves and glitzy diamond (perhaps crystal?) necklace. The all-black look with a dash of animal print was very much in line with Cyrus' style aesthetic, and she looked comfortable on the runway floor.

Aside from walking in Marc Jacobs, the star was spotted sitting front row at Tom Ford's Fall 2020 show earlier last week. Cyrus' past runway experience included an appearance at Jeremy Scott's spring 2015 show, where she collaborated with the designer.

Miley shared the cool Marc Jacobs moment on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

genius design and execution 💀 @marcjacobs

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

View this post on Instagram

Included @marcjacobs 🖤

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Marc Jacobs also shared a video of Cyrus on the runway:


Cyrus should frame this photo:

Marc Jacobs - Runway - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

I vote for more Miley Cyrus appearances on the runways, please!

